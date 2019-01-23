VC Speech Tourney Results

By Ellie Boese

On Saturday, January 12th, North Dakota Class A and Class B High School Speech kicked off with a meet hosted at Valley City High School. With 23 schools competing and around 300 students and 450 entries, the tournament was one of the largest competitions that VCHS Speech will attend this season.

Coach Nick The Hi-Liners team had 54 students competing. Of that number, 18 entries advance to the final round, with three qualifying for the State Class A tournament in Jamestown on April 13th. Individuals who place 1st in an event or place 2nd if the 1st place team is from Class B qualify for state. Awards for the different categories are as follows: Speech to Inform—Emmalee Jones (Top Novice Award), Catherine (Katy) Meester (7th); Serious Prose—Gabriella Shipp (4th); Impromptu Speaking—Gabriella Shipp (7th); Storytelling—Sophia Boe (3rd), Elizabeth Gazeley (2nd, State Qualified on A/B split); Poetry: Lillian Kiefert (6th), Gabriella Shipp (5th); Serious Duo—Brooke Ask/Rylee Cihak (6th); Radio Broadcasting—Eliza Johnson (6th); Dramatic Interpretation—Madi Klabo (1st and State Qualified); Speech to Entertain—Amelia Meester (8th); Speech to Persuade—Elizabeth Gazeley (2nd); Humorous Duo—Amelia Meester/Katy Borg (Top Novice), Sophia Boe/Dylan Quick (5th), Elizabeth Gazeley/Katy Meester (3rd); Extemporaneous Programmed Reading—Olivia Slyter (7th), Eliza Johnson (6th), Catherine (Katy) Meester (1st and State Qualified); Extemporaneous Speaking—Lillian Kiefert (8th).

As host of the tournament, VCHS pulled itself from the team sweepstakes award, as is customary for all schools hosting a meet. Four sweepstakes awards were given, with Dickinson in 1st, Enderlin-MV placing 2nd, Carrington grabbing 3rd and West Fargo Sheyenne in 4th.

After losing a large class of VCHS Speech seniors last year, Hi-Liner speech is building upon younger talent, with almost half of the 70 kids on the team in 7th and 8th grade.

Head Coach Nicholas Lee is excited to be growing the Junior High speech program, and he sees great talent in his sophomores and freshman.

“My favorite part of coaching is seeing the development and change that happens in students as they get older,” Lee said. “Now having been coaching for a while, I have students who I coached as 7th graders now as seniors. I look at those students and I know that they will go out and CHANGE the world.”

That’s the best part for Lee, seeing their talent and confidence, knowing that speech has prepared them for their lives in the future

“A small part of their success I attribute to speech,” he said. “That for me is the coolest part of coaching, knowing the impact that you have.”

The Hi-Liner team will travel to Gwinner, ND on January 26th to compete in the North Sargent Invitational. The majority of the teams at the meet will be Class B teams from Regions 1,2, and 6.

Best of luck, Hi-Liners! We’ll be excited to see what’s in store for you this season.