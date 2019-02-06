VC Snow Week Community Pep Rally

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

Valley City Public School kicked off Snow Week Monday, February 4th, with a Community Pep Rally at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

The night was filled with excitement, honors and an endless supply of Hi-Liner pride.

Cheerleaders started the festivities with a school song cheer accompanied by the VCHS band, followed by a cheer dance, choreographed by the team and managers.

Snow Week Royalty was presented individually, with the crowing of the 2019 Snow Week King Hale Kringlie and Queen Grace Scherr.

Athletic Director Mike Schultz recognized the student participants in VCHS winter activities and athletics.

A wonderful performance by the JV Dance Team and Snow Week Royalty games followed by the cheerleaders wrapped up the evening before turning the floor over to the PowderBuff Volleyball games.