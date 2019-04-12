VC Service Organizations’ Friendly Face-Off

By Ellie Boese

Valley City service organizations bring support to many different facets of our community. Recently, the Rotary Club decided to donate $10 per member to the Barnes County Valley City Public Library’s Summer Learning Program, and have issued a challenge to the Optimists, Lions and Kiwanis clubs to do the same.

Friendly competition adds some extra fun to being part of providing for a good cause.

As Dawn Mathias, Rotary Club member, says, “We just thought it would be fun to up the stakes a little.”

The BCVC Library’s Summer Learning Program provides a resource for kids to continue reading and learning over the summer months.

“Teachers have long noted children who read and participate in other learning activities during the summer break are better prepared for school to start in the fall,” BCVC Library Director Steve Hammel says. “The Summer Learning Program—we use learning instead of reading since a public library is about so much more than just books and reading—builds on numerous studies for ways to combat the summer brain drain in children and teens.”

Hammel says that the program also offers youth the opportunity to choose what they read and learn more about, providing them a time to take charge of their education in a relaxed environment.

“They can read whatever they want, try new activities,” Hammel says, “all without having a deadline or worry about a grade.”

The library hosts free weekly movie/popcorn, which creates a fun, engaging way for kids to learn new skills and form new ideas and apply them in the real world. It’s an incredible program for keeping the minds of our youngsters sharp and in gear.

This new friendly challenge between Valley City’s service organizations brings focus to the value of reading, an invaluable tool children carry with them for the rest of their lives. In seeking to equip the local library to offer kids ways to seek learning through reading (maybe even get them off their cellphones for a moment), the Rotary, Optimists, Lions, and Kiwanis groups are investing in the community’s future.

And though they are closest to and deeply invested in this particular city, these organizations are also connected to a much larger network.

“Each of these organizations has a place in our community as well as a global mission,” Mathias says. “No matter what those goals may be to the club, each one has a commonality—that is to help children.”

Mathias adds that she is hopeful other entities in town will see the value of this fundraiser-of-sorts and the importance of the program the donations benefit.

“We are hoping with the help of the Times Record that not just the service clubs in Valley City take this challenge,” she says, “but the businesses and individuals [do so] as well.”

She thanked those who support the local organizations in pursuing a better community for youth and applauded each group for their unique, individual projects.

“The most important aspect of the service clubs in our community clubs is just that,” Mathias says. “Service.”

For those interested in participating in the Summer Learning Program, you can find information on the Valley City Barnes County Public Library’s website, vcbclibrary.org or by contacting them at 701-845-3821. The program is for children ages 0-12 and runs from May 26-August 12.