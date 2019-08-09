VC Parks & Rec L.E.A.P.s Into Action

The Valley City Parks and Recreation will be hosting a new after school program starting in September at the Rec Center; 140 4th St. SW, Valley City. From 3:10 – 5:30pm, children from 1st Grade to 6th Grade will have the opportunity to participate in Learning Labs, Activity Time, and Creation Stations. Students will do homework, get help with reading, participate in organized activities such as basketball, volleyball, and fitness classes, draw, color, and paint art projects, and work on problem solving skills. The VCPR looks to promote creativity and self expression through the LEAP program. Read more in today, Friday, August 9th, Times-Record.