VC Junior Open Tennis Tournament Held

The 12th Annual Valley City Junior Open Tennis Tournament was held on July 13 and 14 in Valley City. Max Magnuson and Treylan Cope of Valley City won the Boys 14 Doubles Consolation championship. Derek Bear and Blake Triebold won the Boys 16 Doubles championship. Breck Sufficool and Drew Potratz finished second and third respectively in Girls 12 Singles. See Thursday's Times-Record for full results.