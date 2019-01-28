VC Jr. High Student Contestants Compete in School Spelling Bee

Special to Times-Record

On Wednesday, January 23, Valley City Junior High held its school spelling bee. All junior high students, through their English classes, competed in a 15-question preliminary round, and the top scorers were invited to the school bee. At the school bee, the top three places went to:

(1) Abby Redfearn

7th grade

(2) Savannah

Huffstutler

7th grade

(3) Emmalee Jones

8th grade

Abby Redfearn and Savannah Huffstutler will now advance to county competition held on the Valley City State University campus on February 5, 2018.

Other competitors were Casey Kruger, Evan Duffy, Ben Kruta, Gabe Herzog, Lake Plagens, Avery Murray and Olivia Slyter.

Valley City Jr. High faculty would like to wish both students good luck in their upcoming competition.

Submitted Photos

ABOVE: Spelling Bee Contestants.

Back (L-R): Casey Kruger, Evan Duffy, Savannah Huffstutler and Abby Redfearn. Front (L-R): Ben Kruta, Gabe Herzog and Emmalee Jones.

Front (L-R): Luke Plagens, Avery Murray and Olivia Slyter

LEFT: Spelling Bee Champs (L-R): Abby Redfearn and Savannah Huffstutler will move on to the county level.