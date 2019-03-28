VC Jr. High Choir and Band Concert

By Tina Olson

trpub@times-online.com

The Valley City Junior High students joined together to present their annual Spring Choir & Band Concert on Tuesday, March 26th at the Hi-Liner Activity Center.

The choirs, directed by Sheila Zinke and accompanied by Cyndi Hill, performed several songs, including “Antiphonal Sanctus” by Cristi Cary Miller, “Now Sing Before The Lord” by W. A. Mozart, “Zum Gali Gali” by Victor Johnson and “Sing and Be Joyful” by Mark Wilson and Jane Foster Knox which featured Odessa Longmore in a descant solo.

Directed by Tom Kjelland, the bands also shared with the audience a variety of music, including “Ecossaise” by Ludwig Von Beethoven, “A Spinning Game” by Michael Sweeny, “Havana” by Matt Conaway and “Tango Argentina” by Robert Sheldon with solo performances by Samantha Hatcher, Wyatt Friestad, Amelia Meester, Koye Grebel and Emilee Olson-Gronneberg.

The students did a wonderful job, which the audience made clear with their applause when the concert ended.