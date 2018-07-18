VC Fastpitch Players Find Success in Blaze Program

Several youth fastpitch players from Valley City have spent their summer playing softball with the Fargo-Moorhead Ball Yard Blaze. The 16U Blaze-Blue team recently placed second at the North Dakota Junior Olympics State Tournament. Team members from Valley City include Eliza Schueneman, Hailey Schaefer, and Jessie Undem. Other local youth who play on Blaze teams include Dylann Diegel, Emma Mielke, and Hailey Thoreson who play on the 16U Blaze-Orange team, and Erin Anderson who plays on the 18U Blaze.