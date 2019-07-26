VC Crazy Daze Winners....
As a part of Valley City’s Crazy Daze celebration, local businesses donated certificates and/or products to be awarded as part of hourly and grand prize drawings.
and the winners are...
Crazy Daze Hourly Prize Drawing Winners
Pat Stoen, Tooth Brush
Starlee Abbott, Noos Shop Shirt
Marshall Jacobson, $20 Gift Certificate
Mary Stearns, $20 Gift Certificate
Jack Sorby, Bridges Gift Certificate
Cheryl Storhoff, Brothers III Gift Certificate
Rachel G, Blush Gift Card
Diane Rolfzen, BEK Gift Certificate
Aubrey Bredeson, BEK Gift Certificate
Judy Olstad, BEK Gift Certificate
Hannah Lokken, BEK Gift Certificate
Tracy Travis, My Wish Healing Gift Certificate/Basket
Melissa Didier, $20 Gift Certificate
June, Valley Office Works Basket
Julie Wick, Floatie Crazy Daze Grand Prize Winners
Oscar Dutton, $100 Pool Party Package from Grandstay Hotel
Monte Pritchett, Women's Asics Athletic Shoes from Bongs Bootery
Lori Pritchett, Canvas Wrap from Dutton's Valley Gallery
Brenda Kamstra, $100 dollar Shopping Spree from Urban Couture
Dennis Holmgren, Grill from Dakota Plains Ag & Chamber of Commerce
Monte Pritchett, Cruise Certificate for Two from
Cornerstone Rentals
Crazy Daze Construction Cash Winners Hope Watkins and Jill Lonski
