VC Community Gardens Hosts Annual Meeting

By TR Staff

treditor@times-online.com

All residents looking for place to start a garden of their own where they can utilize their 'green thumb' to grow their own food are invited to attend the annual meeting of the Valley City Community Gardens steering committee on Tuesday, April 16, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Our Savior's Lutheran Church.

The local Valley City Community Gardens steering committee invites patrons who have participated before as well as anyone interested in learning more about the opportunity to this annual meeting to learn more about how the program works.

The contract signing will occur at 6:30 p.m. for those wishing to rent a plot and the business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Those who attend are asked to enter through the north door of the church.

For those who may not know, the Valley City Community Gardens offers 54 plots measuring 20 square feet, all located on land donated for use by Riverside Gardens Nursery, just south of 10th St. SW, Valley City.

Plots can be rented out to anyone looking for a place to garden, whether it be that a person doesn't have the space to garden at their own home or someone just looking for more room.

Cost per plot is $40 for the season. For low-income families who qualify for the Hunger Free program, each plot is $20. Youth plots are also available at a $15 rate plus a $10 deposit per plot, and children must be between the ages of 5 and 17 (gardening with an adult) to qualify.

All plots are managed under chemical-free conditions and gardeners are further encouraged to compost refuse on the site. Other amenities at the site include a water supply in the form of a regularly filled water talk and barrels located throughout the gardens (gardeners are responsible for hauling the water from the tank to their plot), a tool shed for storage, equipment for the gardeners' use including a seeder, three tillers, a mower, a garden cart, and various hand tools.

There is also an herb garden for participants to use and share, a bench for the gardeners' relaxation and enjoyment, and a rose/flower garden in memory of Justin Tangen.

The Valley City Community Garden committee would like to thank all of those who help make the gardens possible, including Denise Majerus, who allows the group the use of her land.

Anyone who is unable to attend the meeting on April 16 and would like more details and information about the garden can call 701-845-2258, email vcgardens@gmail.com, or visit the Barnes County Extension Office at 230 Fourth St. NW, Room 204.