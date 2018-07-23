VC-BC Dev. Corp. Excited About New Workforce Center

As many who frequent the Rosebud Visitor's Center may have noticed, with the recent move of the North Dakota Winter Show offices to the event center building, the Valley City-Barnes County Development Corporation has recently been moved to the second floor of the visitors center to allow them the necessary room they need to grow.

As the VC-BC Dev. Corp. continues to respond to the needs of businesses and community members by looking for creative ways to connect the two, this expansion allowed them the perfect opportunity to create a Workforce Center.

More on this story can be found in the July 23 edition of the Times-Record.