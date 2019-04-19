Valley Troubadours Spring Concert Series

Special to Times-Record

The Valley Troubadours will present their 43rd annual Spring Concert Series beginning Monday, April 22, 6:30 p.m. at Maryvale. Under the direction of Lance Drevecky, the group’s director for 20 years, and accompanied by Cyndi Hill, which she has been doing since 1994, the men's group will sing a variety of music including sacred, gospel, folk, and selections from Broadway musicals. Of the pieces, one of the group’s favorite is “There is Nothin’ Like a Dame” from the Broadway Musical South Pacific.

There is no charge for admission. A free will offering will be taken.

The concerts will continue with performances in Valley City at Epworth Methodist Church on Sunday, May 5th, at 7:00 p.m., and at the Sheyenne Care Center on Tuesday, May 7th at 6:30 p.m. All of the facilities are handicapped accessible.

The group will embark on their annual Spring Tour of Churches on Sunday, April 28, bringing music to four local churches.