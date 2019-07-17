Valley City vs. Valley City Parks and Rec Softball

The 1st annual City Sluggers vs Parks and Rec Softball Game recently took place. The city of Valley City had the opportunity to face off against Valley City Parks and Rec in a Softball Game at Tharaldson Field. The Parks and Wrec team came out victorious in both games, winning 8 – 6 and 10 – 2 against the Sluggers. On Wednesday Youth Baseball/Softball will resume. At 9am – 10:30am the Ponytails; Dacotah Bank vs. Sanford Health (Yellow Diamond) will play. On Diamond #1, John Deere will play against First Community Credit Union. Peanuts League will host Parent's Night at 6pm. Wells Fargo will play against Taco John's on the Green Diamond while Dutton's Parlour will play Grotberg Electric on Diamond #1. Thursday will host Rookie League at 10:30 – 11:30. The last week of Youth Baseball/Softball will be July 22nd – 25th. See this and more in your Wednesday, July 17th Times-Record.