Valley City Volleyball 9/19 & 9/21

Valley City will be full of Volleyball this weekend, as September 19th hosts Fargo Davies in an EDC Volleyball match and the 21st hosts 24 teams from across North Dakota.

September 19th will be held at the Hi – Liner Activity Center, 180 4th St. NW. Matches will be held on the North Court 9B at 4:30pm, 9A at 5:45pm. South Court C at 4:30pm, JV at 5:45pm. Main Court, V at 7:00pm. Officials will be Diane Burr & Kelsey Paurus (C/JV/V) and Kourtney Hintz and Shelby Dietz (9B/9A). Line Judges will be Kourtney Hintz and Shelby Dietz (V), Players (9B/9AC/JV).

The Tournament on Saturday will be one of the largest in North Dakota.

Pool Play will be two sets to 25 with a 40 minute time limit.

8:00 – 1st round pool

8:50 – 2nd round pool

9:35 – 3rd round pool

10:20 – 4th round pool

11:00 – 5th round pool

11:40 – 6th round pool

Tournament play will be best of three (25 – 25 – 15).

12:30 – pre-quaterfinals

1:30 – pre-quarterfinals

1:30 – quaterfinals

2:45 – quaterfinals

2:45 – consolation semifinals

3:45 – championship semifinals

4:00 – consolation championship

5:00 – third place match

5:00 – Championship