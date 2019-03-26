Valley City Varsity and JV Track and Field Preview

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

With a staggering 42 female athletes and 46 male athletes, Valley City's depth looks to promote opportunity at the Varsity level this year. Alongside their impressive number of athletes, the Hi-Liners boast 10 coaches on staff ensuring every athlete receives adequate attention. Though a large majority of the athletes are currently finishing up with winter sports, clubs, and activities, Head Coach Bakalar is excited and optimistic about the season. With a strong emphasis on setting personal records, Bakalar spoke on some of his coaching strategies.

“It's nice to be able to go out and get some marks, even if it is indoors and without a lot of practice. Those marks allow us to see what we have to surpass. This sport is all about doing the best one can do. We as coaches need to be able to have those marks and adjust training accordingly so we can help create a path for new marks.”

The boys’ team may be young, but the number of athletes bodes well for the Hi-Liners longevity. The team looks to leaders like Cade Powers and Jared Eggermont. Powers looks to play Football at the college level next year but will surely gather the attention of collegiate Track and Field coaches with the marks he has hit this season. Eggermont was nearly a state qualifier in the 110m hurdles during the 2018 season and looks to change that this upcoming year. Even from 39” hurdles to 42” this year, Eggermont has managed to set a personal record in the 60m HH.

On the girls’ side, a handful of state qualifiers return, including the full 4x100m team. Coach Bakalar noted a few athletes that he expects to be seriously competitive this year with Olivia Olson and her younger sister, Karina, Avery Murray, and Britta Roehrich. Allysen Matthias is another name to be on the lookout for, as the dual sport stud (Softball) just barely missed qualifying for states last year as Sophomore.

Bakalar looked out his classroom window and pointed to the snow.

“It will be huge if we can go outside and have consistent practices. We now have our own facility and can utilize it for a full training period. We have a lot of new equipment and these tools will help us build.” Explaining the teams first few competitions, he stated, “We were met with uncertainty but it really worked out well. It was an eye opener to the talent and skill level we are at this early in the season. If we can have a full outdoor season with no missed meets, I'm sure we'll be in the running to break school records and hunt down state qualifications.”

The Valley City Hi-Liners competed in the North Dakota State Class A Indoor meet and the North Dakota State JV Invitational this past weekend of March 22nd and 23rd. The large majority of JV top ten performances are competitive at the Varsity level. Varsity action continues this weekend at the University of North Dakota, March 29th with JV following on the 30th.

North Dakota State Class A Indoor Meet – Friday March 22nd

Boys’ Results

60m – 30th Chris Haynes 7.64, 45th Cade Powers 7.79, 59th Jared Eggermont 8.01, 63rd Noah Plagens 8.36

200m –27th Chris Haynes 25.19, 43rd Cade Powers 26.05, 52nd Noah Plagens 28.38

400m – 26th Benton Murray 58.75, 42nd Austyn Thornton 42nd 1:03.26

60mHH – 12th Jared Eggermont 9.50

4x200m – 15th Chris Haynes, Cade Powers, Austyn Thornton, Benton Murray 1:45.65

High Jump – 11th Peyton Zaun 5'8”

Long Jump – 28th Peyton Zaun 18'0.5”, 47th Drew Zaun 16'1.25”, 49th Trevor Winter 15'8.5”

Triple Jump - 12th Peyton Zaun 37'11.5”, 23rd Trevor Winter 35'2.5”

Girls’ Results

60m – 26th Olivia Olson 8.63

200m – 18th Jocey Kriewald 28.59, 33rd Olivia Olson 29.92

800m – 14th Avery Murray 2:38.48

1 Mile – 11th Avery Murray 5:52.91

60mHH – 14th Britta Roehrich 10.75

Long Jump – Jocey Kriewald 17th 14'8.5”, 25th Britta Roehrich 14'0.75”

TJ – 13th Britta Roehrich 31'11.75”, 14th Jocey Kriewald 31'6.25”

North Dakota State JV Invitational

Boys Top 10 Performances

60m – 2nd Jade Compson 7.69, 3rd Austin Shape 7.70

200m – 1st Austin Shape 24.75, 10th Jade Compson 25.96

4x200m – 3rd Jade Compson, Austin Shape, Luke Wendel, Carson McGough 1:46.26

HJ – 7th Aiden Jacobson 5'00”, 10th Chase Kunze 4'10”

TJ – 3rd Jared Eggermont 36'3.5”

Team Score: 6th w/ 38 points

Girls’ Top 10 Performances

60m – 1st Karina Olson 8.57

200m – 4th Karina Olson 30.03

800m – 2nd Sydnee Ingstad 2:43.28

4x800m – 2nd Sydnee Ingstad, Reagen Berg, Carly Goven, Lexi Triebold 11:38.20

Shotput – 4th Lindsey Noeske 29”9”

High Jump – 7th Maggie Dockter 4”5”

Pole Vault – 3rd Olivia Olson 7'3”

Long Jump – 8th Karina Olson 13'2.5”

Triple Jump – 6th Julianne McPartland 27'

Team Score: 2nd w/ 48 points