Valley City Trap Shooting Season Concludes

The Valley City Trap Shoot League has seen it's final shoot of the season. Since May 23rd, members of the Barnes County community have been invited to take aim at flying discs in hopes of being crowned champions. After 9 weeks of open shoot, Valley Meat emerged victorious. Not wanting to end the season so abruptly, Lewis Legge began the Triple Dog Dare competition as a means of elongating the season a few weeks. The Triple Dog Dare has finished this week.

Lewis Legge's Thoughts; The scores have been added up. The results prove that even us “old guys” win once in a while. This was the last organized competition this year but the club range is still open every Tuesday evening. I personally will be turning my attention to the upcoming hunting season so there will be a hiatus from weekly Trap reports. Thank you everyone for participating.

