Valley City Shopko to Close

Corporation Will Close Remaining Stores by Mid-June

After filing for bankruptcy protection in January, Shopko announced in a statement on Monday that it has been unable to find a buyer for the retail business and restore profits and will begin liquidation this week. Its remaining 120 department stores will close by mid-June. Shopko stores in North Dakota are located in Valley City, Stanley, Beulah, Carrington, Grafton, Bowman, Rolla, Cavalier, New Town and Rugby. This comes only one month after Shopko made the decision to close 250 stores in hopes of recovering from its losses. Initial estimates are that this will affect an additional 5,000 employees. The company now says of its 51 optical centers that it is “evaluating strategic options.”

Russ Steinhorst, Shopko CEO says “This is not the outcome that we had hoped for when we started our restructuring efforts. We want to thank all of our teammates for their hard work and dedication during their time at Shopko."