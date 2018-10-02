Valley City Public Library Upcoming Activities

By Donovan Williams

trnews1@times-online.com

Valley City's Barnes County Library is offering several events for kids, teens, and adults as October begins. Coordinator of events, Melissa Lloyd, is excited to begin a new schedule of activities with opportunities for all age groups to participate.

"We usually bring in community speakers to do story hour. Either I or Megan does Circle Time, which is songs, stories, number or letter recognition, even color recognition,” Lloyd said. “It’s all sorts of toddler or pre-kindergarten things. We have bubbles, snacks, and a craft for the kids."

Starting Thursday, October 11, Lloyd will be offering Baby Signs classes, which helps parents and siblings to communicate more efficiently with toddlers using signs. Those classes are taking place Oct. 4, 11, 18, and 25, and Nov. 1 and 8 from 10:30–11:15 a.m. For Baby Signs classes, Lloyd asks that members of the public call the library in order to register ahead of time.

There are some fun fall events happening this month. On the18th, kids will be making trick or treat bags, they will decorate wooden pumpkins on the 19th, and make their own monster gloves at Kid Crafternoon on the 23rd.

There will be all sorts of activities to keep the little ones occupied, like Music and Movement, LEGO Club, and even coding. Lloyd said that she and the kids are already doing activities with coding, giving them a head-start on the basics.

"Every Tuesday we do coding for the kids. The library received a grant, so I'm able to set up a coding account with each of the kids so they will be able to learn different coding,” she said. “So far we have learned HTML, Scratch, and we'll be working on JAVA and CSS. It's really neat, especially for kids who like being on computers."

Library activities for teenagers will include playing Dungeons and Dragons and having Painting Parties. For those interested in writing, Professor Lee Krueger from Valley City State University will be working with teens on their own poetry crafts starting on Thursday, Oct. 11. There is also the possibility that the students will perform their poetry at an open mic night.

There is an upcoming movie night, scheduled for Oct. 25, with a Hocus Pocus Party as well from 4–7 p.m. Lloyd encourages people to have fun with it.

“You can dress up as one of the Sanderson sisters, or any of the characters if you like."

Putting book-themed parties together for the kids, ranging from Harry Potter to Star Wars, is one of Lloyd’s favorite parts of coordinating events.

"I'm doing the Fantastic Beasts Escape Room at the end of the month. The way I have it set up is the kids will have at least twenty minutes to find a creature that has escaped from Newt Scamander's briefcase,” she said. “It will be their job to follow the clues and see if they can find it together."

The library is a place to be for people of all ages. As for the adults, there will be book clubs, painting nights, crafts, and crocheting activities to participate in. You can contact the library at 701-845-3821.