Valley City Optimist Volleyball Tournament Saturday

The annual Valley City Optimist Volleyball Tournament on September 21st is bringing in 24 teams to play for the champion title. First round of pool play at 8 a.m. The six rounds of pool play—two sets to 25 with a 40 minute limit—will finish after the 11:40 a.m. match and set the stage for Tournament play, which begins with the pre-quarterfinals, all matches best of three (25-25-15).

Pool Assignments

Pool A (VCHS #1): Northern Cass, Dickinson Trinity, Finley-Sharon/Hope-Page, Ellendale

Pool B (VCHS #2): Langdon, Milnor/North Sargent, Medina/Pingree-Buchanan, Sargent Central

Pool C (VCHS #3): Center-Stanton, Central Cass, Napoleon/Gackle-Streeter, Griggs County

Pool D (VCHS #4): LaMoure, Hillsboro/Central Valley, Wyndmere/Lidgerwood, Maple Valley

Pool E (Rec #1): Oakes, Bismarck Shiloh Christian, Barnes County North, Park River/Fordville-Lankin

Pool F (Rec #2): Carrington, Edgeley, May-Port CG, Garrison.

Find more information in your Friday, September 20th Times-Record.