Valley City Jr. High MathCounts

Special to Times-Record

The Valley City Junior High MathCounts team has recently completed their season of competitions. On February 11, the team of (from left to right) Ben Kruta, Amelia Meester, Faith Peterson and Isaiah Schuldheisz competed in the Barnes County MathCounts competition held at VCSU. As a team they won the competition and as individuals Ben Kruta placed 1st, Amelia Meester placed 2nd, Faith Peterson placed 3rd, and Isaiah Schuldeisz placed 4th.

Ben Kruta and Amelia Meester qualified for and competed in the North Dakota State MathCounts competition in Bismarck on April 1. Ben placed in the top 25% of participants at the state competition.

Congratulations to all competitors!