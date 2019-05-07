Valley City High School Golf Hits Season Best

The Fargo North Invite was held at Forrest Hills Golf Course on Friday and Saturday, May 3rd and 4th. The Hi – Liners had 6 golfers on Friday but only 4 on Saturday due to competitors attending Prom. The day 2 score of 396 is Valley City High Schools best team score of the season.

The weather on Friday was cold, rainy, and windy. Conditions were much more forgiving on Saturday. Coach Hansen attributes Saturdays success to the improvement of weather and the golfers knowledge of the course.

Day 1:

Bennett Rogelstad - 109

Austin Rogelstad - 113

Blake Triebold – 101

Derek Bear – 103

Eric Ingstad – 116

Josh Vachal – 116

Team Score: 426

Day 2:

Bennett Rogelstad – 97

Austin Rogelstad – 98

Blake Triebold – 98

Eric Ingstad – 103

Team Score: 396

Upcoming Schedule:

Monday, May 6th: Junior High – Jamestown

Tuesday, May 7th: Varsity – Kings Walk GC in Grand Forks

Tuesday, May 7th: JH/JV – 9 hole Tournament at Bjornson Park GC

Wednesday, May 8th: JV – Bois de Sioux in Wahpeton

Thursday, May 9th: Varsity – Rose Creek in Fargo

Monday, May 13th: Varsity – Fargo Country Club

Wednesday, May 15th: Varsity – Crossroads GC in Carrington

Friday, May 17th: JV – Dakota Winds GC in Hankinson