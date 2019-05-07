Valley City High School Golf Hits Season Best
The Fargo North Invite was held at Forrest Hills Golf Course on Friday and Saturday, May 3rd and 4th. The Hi – Liners had 6 golfers on Friday but only 4 on Saturday due to competitors attending Prom. The day 2 score of 396 is Valley City High Schools best team score of the season.
The weather on Friday was cold, rainy, and windy. Conditions were much more forgiving on Saturday. Coach Hansen attributes Saturdays success to the improvement of weather and the golfers knowledge of the course.
Day 1:
Bennett Rogelstad - 109
Austin Rogelstad - 113
Blake Triebold – 101
Derek Bear – 103
Eric Ingstad – 116
Josh Vachal – 116
Team Score: 426
Day 2:
Bennett Rogelstad – 97
Austin Rogelstad – 98
Blake Triebold – 98
Eric Ingstad – 103
Team Score: 396
Upcoming Schedule:
Monday, May 6th: Junior High – Jamestown
Tuesday, May 7th: Varsity – Kings Walk GC in Grand Forks
Tuesday, May 7th: JH/JV – 9 hole Tournament at Bjornson Park GC
Wednesday, May 8th: JV – Bois de Sioux in Wahpeton
Thursday, May 9th: Varsity – Rose Creek in Fargo
Monday, May 13th: Varsity – Fargo Country Club
Wednesday, May 15th: Varsity – Crossroads GC in Carrington
Friday, May 17th: JV – Dakota Winds GC in Hankinson
