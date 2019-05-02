Valley City High School Awards Night
Special to Times-Record
The annual Valley City High School Awards Night was held on Monday, April 29, 2019. Students were recognized with scholarships, athletic awards, career & technical awards, and academic excellence awards. Below is a list of all students who received awards. Congratulations!!
NDASSP Academic All-State: Eliza Johnson, Cara Van Bruggen
Agnes Evenson Scholarship: Kelsey Kriewald, Mikayla Wolla
Amy (Foell) Harbaugh Scholarship: Maggie Oberlander
Bank Forward/Insure Forward Scholarship: Taryn Dieterle
Bridge City Cruisers Scholarship: Ian Nelson
Dacotah Bank Scholarship: Maggie Oberlander
Dollars For Scholars—Valley City Chapter Scholarships:
Alliance Pipeline: Maggie Oberlander
Audrey Mae Bush Brooks Memorial: Haylee Bjork
Cass County Electric: Eliza Johnson
Dacotah Bank: Megan Roswick
Dollars for Scholars: Bea Bianca Depra, Taryn Dieterle
Dollars for Scholars-Returning Student: Grace Ihry
Dollars for Scholars Letterwinner: Eliza Schueneman
Jack & Vi Egan Family Scholarship: Olivia Pederson
Ken & Jan Reid Scholarship: Samantha Ranisate
Sanford Health: Brooke Ask
Valley City Lions: Madison Kamstra
Doosan Information/Communications America Scholarship: Nicholas Pfeifer
Essentia Health Scholarship: Samantha Ranisate
Horatio Alger State Scholar: Madison Kamstra
Kiwanis Education Foundation Scholarship: Eliza Schueneman
Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Taryn Dieterle, London Dietrich, Eliza Johnson
ND Academic/CTE Scholarship Recipients: Samuel Beierle, Braylen Bruns, Bea Bianca Depra, Taryn Dieterle, London Dietrich, Molly Dockter, Makayla Gould, Eliza Johnson, Madison Kamstra, Hale Kringlie, Karsyn Maine, Ian Nelson, Maggie Oberlander, Olivia Pederson, David Peterson, Samantha Ranisate, Megan Roswick, Grace Scherr, Eliza Schueneman, Cara Van Bruggen, Rose Zeltinger
ND National Guard Awards (Certificate of Scholarship for Enlistment, Montgomery GI Bill: Nathan Eldridge, Jett Statema
Orville Barber Memorial Rotary Scholarship: Taryn Dieterle, Megan Roswick
REACH Scholarship: Taryn Dieterle, London Dietrich
Todd Heck Memorial Scholarship: Eliza Johnson, Cade Powers
VCSU Scholarships: Zachary Baumgartner, Toriana Berg, John Beutler, Braylen Bruns, Taryn Dieterle, Nicholas Dilts, Kelsey Kriewald, Hale Kringlie, Karsyn Maine, Russell Marker, Abigail Meyer, Nicholas Pfeifer, Megan Roswick, Grace Scherr, Cara Van Bruggen, Mikayla Wolla
SHEYENNE
VALLEY CAREER TECHNICAL
CENTER AWARDS
Outstanding 1st Year Technology Students: Evan Fretheim, Benjamin Schuldheisz, & Trevor Winter
Outstanding 1st Year Health Careers Students: Mya Anderson & Nichole Dumlao
Outstanding 1st Year Welding Students: Abigail Blake & Trevan Pfennig
Outstanding 2nd Year Welding Student: Cole Swenson
Outstanding 1st Year Graphic Design Student: Katy Meester
Outstanding 2nd Year Construction Student: Nicholas Pfeifer
ATHLETIC AWARDS
Academic Excellence In Activities Awards (4.0 GPA): Samuel Beierle, Taryn Dieterle, Maggie Oberlander, & Megan Roswick
10-Sport Athletes: John Beutler, Taryn Dieterle, Molly Dockter, Cade Powers, & Grace Scherr
Senior Male Athlete of the Year: Cade Powers
Senior Female Athlete of the Year: Taryn Dieterle
NDHSAA/Farmers Union Insurance Distinguished Student Award: Allysen Mathias
