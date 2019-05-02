Special to Times-Record

The annual Valley City High School Awards Night was held on Monday, April 29, 2019. Students were recognized with scholarships, athletic awards, career & technical awards, and academic excellence awards. Below is a list of all students who received awards. Congratulations!!

NDASSP Academic All-State: Eliza Johnson, Cara Van Bruggen

Agnes Evenson Scholarship: Kelsey Kriewald, Mikayla Wolla

Amy (Foell) Harbaugh Scholarship: Maggie Oberlander

Bank Forward/Insure Forward Scholarship: Taryn Dieterle

Bridge City Cruisers Scholarship: Ian Nelson

Dacotah Bank Scholarship: Maggie Oberlander

Dollars For Scholars—Valley City Chapter Scholarships:

Alliance Pipeline: Maggie Oberlander

Audrey Mae Bush Brooks Memorial: Haylee Bjork

Cass County Electric: Eliza Johnson

Dacotah Bank: Megan Roswick

Dollars for Scholars: Bea Bianca Depra, Taryn Dieterle

Dollars for Scholars-Returning Student: Grace Ihry

Dollars for Scholars Letterwinner: Eliza Schueneman

Jack & Vi Egan Family Scholarship: Olivia Pederson

Ken & Jan Reid Scholarship: Samantha Ranisate

Sanford Health: Brooke Ask

Valley City Lions: Madison Kamstra

Doosan Information/Communications America Scholarship: Nicholas Pfeifer

Essentia Health Scholarship: Samantha Ranisate

Horatio Alger State Scholar: Madison Kamstra

Kiwanis Education Foundation Scholarship: Eliza Schueneman

Masonic Lodge Scholarship: Taryn Dieterle, London Dietrich, Eliza Johnson

ND Academic/CTE Scholarship Recipients: Samuel Beierle, Braylen Bruns, Bea Bianca Depra, Taryn Dieterle, London Dietrich, Molly Dockter, Makayla Gould, Eliza Johnson, Madison Kamstra, Hale Kringlie, Karsyn Maine, Ian Nelson, Maggie Oberlander, Olivia Pederson, David Peterson, Samantha Ranisate, Megan Roswick, Grace Scherr, Eliza Schueneman, Cara Van Bruggen, Rose Zeltinger

ND National Guard Awards (Certificate of Scholarship for Enlistment, Montgomery GI Bill: Nathan Eldridge, Jett Statema

Orville Barber Memorial Rotary Scholarship: Taryn Dieterle, Megan Roswick

REACH Scholarship: Taryn Dieterle, London Dietrich

Todd Heck Memorial Scholarship: Eliza Johnson, Cade Powers

VCSU Scholarships: Zachary Baumgartner, Toriana Berg, John Beutler, Braylen Bruns, Taryn Dieterle, Nicholas Dilts, Kelsey Kriewald, Hale Kringlie, Karsyn Maine, Russell Marker, Abigail Meyer, Nicholas Pfeifer, Megan Roswick, Grace Scherr, Cara Van Bruggen, Mikayla Wolla

SHEYENNE

VALLEY CAREER TECHNICAL

CENTER AWARDS

Outstanding 1st Year Technology Students: Evan Fretheim, Benjamin Schuldheisz, & Trevor Winter

Outstanding 1st Year Health Careers Students: Mya Anderson & Nichole Dumlao

Outstanding 1st Year Welding Students: Abigail Blake & Trevan Pfennig

Outstanding 2nd Year Welding Student: Cole Swenson

Outstanding 1st Year Graphic Design Student: Katy Meester

Outstanding 2nd Year Construction Student: Nicholas Pfeifer

ATHLETIC AWARDS

Academic Excellence In Activities Awards (4.0 GPA): Samuel Beierle, Taryn Dieterle, Maggie Oberlander, & Megan Roswick

10-Sport Athletes: John Beutler, Taryn Dieterle, Molly Dockter, Cade Powers, & Grace Scherr

Senior Male Athlete of the Year: Cade Powers

Senior Female Athlete of the Year: Taryn Dieterle

NDHSAA/Farmers Union Insurance Distinguished Student Award: Allysen Mathias