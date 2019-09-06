Valley City Hi-Liner 2019 Homecoming Parade

Hi-Liner Friends: The Valley City High School Student Council invites you to participate in the 2019 VCHS Homecoming Parade!

Lineup for this year¹s parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4th, Lineup will be near the intersection of Central Avenue and 12th Street North, in the area of Jefferson Elementary School.

The parade will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will move south down Central Avenue. Read more in your Friday, September 6th Times-Record