Valley City Hi-Liner 2019 Homecoming Parade
By:
TR Staff
Friday, September 6, 2019
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Hi-Liner Friends: The Valley City High School Student Council invites you to participate in the 2019 VCHS Homecoming Parade!
Lineup for this year¹s parade will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 4th, Lineup will be near the intersection of Central Avenue and 12th Street North, in the area of Jefferson Elementary School.
The parade will begin at 4:00 p.m. and will move south down Central Avenue. Read more in your Friday, September 6th Times-Record
Category: