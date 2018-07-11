Valley City Farmers Market Begins Monday, July 16

The Valley City Farmers Market will once again be open for business this season on Monday, July 16 beginning at its regular time, 4 p.m. and continuing until 6 p.m. in the Shopko parking lot. The market will continue to be open on Monday and Thursday evenings from 4-6 p.m. throughout the summer until the end of October.

This will be the 39th year that Valley City has been home to such a market.

Norma Voldal, manager of the Valley City Farmers Market explains that while usually the Farmers Market begins the first Monday after the Fourth of July, this year's untimely weather conditions have left vendors starting a week late to assure they can provide the same healthy and fresh fruits and vegetables as in past years as well as several varieties of baked and canned goods.

