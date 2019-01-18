Valley City Civic Clubs and Organizations

By TR Staff

Are you looking for a way to join in the community?

Several clubs and organizations, not organized for profit but to help the community and the people who live here, offer their own individual aspects to new and present members.

Here are some choices, maybe you will be their newest member.

The Valley City Eagles Club, formed in July of 1935, is located at 345 12th Ave NE, offers both Aerie and Auxiliary clubs. These two groups host several community events and fundraisers throughout the year. The full-service kitchen, bar, gaming and beautiful convention center atmosphere are able to accommodate 100’s of participants both upstairs and down. Weekly events include spaghetti dinner on Monday nights, bingo on Tuesdays at 7:30 p.m. Texas Hold’em on Wednesdays, Member Night on Fridays from 5-11 p.m., and Cribbage at 2 p.m.

The Eagles will join forces with the Chamber of Commerce to host the annual North Dakota State Pinochle Tournament February 16 & 17.

Aerie and Auxiliary meetings are held on the first and third Thursday of each month with all interested parties welcome to stop in and visit a meeting.

138 East Main St is home to Valley City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2764. The VFW was established in 1899 when veterans of the Spanish American War and the Philippine Insurrection, many of whom were wounded or sick, found no medical care or pension for themselves. They are a nonprofit veterans service organization with a mission is to serve the community and advocate for all who have served. Valley city’s VFW is open to the public, with a full-service kitchen and bar, dances, drink and food specials daily.

The VFW Auxiliary is a part of the VFW, welcoming women who have served to join a supportive and tight-knit community.

The American Legion was created by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization. Valley City’s American Legion is devoted to mentoring youth, sponsoring community programs and advocating for patriotism and honor. It is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit group and as an organization, has great influence on congressional legislation due to its grass-roots involvement, from local communities to the Capitol. Legion Post 60, 322 Main St E, welcomes all 21+ to enjoy the Legion and invites those who wish to have a membership to contact them.

As a part of the American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary takes part in hundreds of volunteer programs, raising millions of dollars to donate and support programs and giving tens of thousands of volunteer hours to communities and veterans. The Auxiliary and the American Legion work side-by-side to serve their communities and countries. The Auxiliary is the largest women’s patriotic service organization in the world, with over 10,000 units in each state and some foreign countries.

Sons of the American Legion is also a part of the Legion, creating an organization for men and boys of all ages to honor family members who are veterans. Any male whose parents or grandparents served in the US Military and were eligible for American Legion membership can join.

Toastmasters International is an educational organization for members to improve their public speaking and leadership skills in local clubs. Its headquarters are in Englewood, Colo., and Valley City’s club meets at VCSU on Thursday afternoons, fostering confidence in speaking, communicating and leading. Internationally, Toastmasters has over 350,000 members in 143 countries. It was founded in 1924 by Ralph C. Smedley when he saw the need for men in the community to learn effective public speaking, meeting leading and program planning.

Barnes County Wildlife Federation is a chapter of the North Dakota Wildlife Federation (NDWF), the largest club in the state. The NDWF and its chapters are non-profit, focused on advancing educational programs, conserving natural resources, and managing recreational use of resources.

The BCWF devotes its time and resources to promote outdoor opportunities for those who live in the area, as well as work to preserve those opportunities. The club has over 600 active county members who work through local projects, habitat programs and other means to protect resources and provides the community with piers, boat landings and fish-cleaning stations, among other projects to improve the enjoyment of the outdoors. They also fundraise in order to benefit local educational and youth programs. To learn more or contact them, visit their website, www.barnescountywildlifeclub.org

Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals Members of the SVFA are committed to promoting responsible pet ownership, respond to animals in need, advertise found pets, facilitate pet adoptions and raise money for veterinary care. Each year, SVFA partners with the Valley City Veterinary Hospital to provide discounts during the Spay/Neuter Week. Their Humane Education Committee also works with students and other community members to provide education on pet care and interaction. Organized in 2007, SVFA’s mission is “To develop a network of people for the purposes of:

Promoting humane and responsible pet ownership and, being advocates for stray or abandoned animals in need of care.” The volunteer, non-profit organization keeps all raised funds within the local community and work with other businesses in and around Valley City to advocate for all animals in need of care.

To become a member or adopt a pet, visit their website www.svfanimals.org or call (701)840-5047

The Kiwanis Club - striving to help children in need with fundraisers and many other means of support. It is about volunteers graciously serving the children of the world. Globally, there are 60,000 members in more than 80 countries. The mission is fighting world hunger, improving education, and offering guidance to the children of the future. This club meets every Wednesday in Valley City at 12:05 p.m. in the Town and Country Club.

The Rotary Club is home to over 1.2 million members, forming over 35,000 clubs worldwide. These clubs all strive to affect positive change in the world with this mission:

“We provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through our fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.”

As part of their mission, Rotary seeks to promote peace, fight disease, support education and grow local economies, alongside other things.

Chicago attorney Paul Harris organized the first Rotary Club on Feb. 23, 1905, looking to create a place where professionals of all backgrounds could become lifelong friends, exchange important ideas and be active in giving back to their communities. They meet every Tuesday at 12 p.m. in the Senate room at Valley City State University.

The EBC is a men's fraternity club that participates in fundraisers, dances, parades, and inter fraternity-sorority activities, something to be involved in on Valley City State University while being a student. It is a great club for students to make friends, a great experience for students to find their place, not only on campus but in the community.

The Lions Club has been helping people, collecting and giving eyeglasses to those in need, donating $12-15,000 to schools and colleges, and putting multiple fundraisers together, changing lives one community at a time. To join and/or meet other Lions Club members join them every 2nd and 4th Monday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Valley City's VFW.

TOPS is a club that focuses on managing weight and for people to be happy with their bodies. It isn't just about losing weight or believing in the "perfect" body image; it is about people being comfortable with how they are. They meet at the Sheyenne Valley Care Center to weigh in at 5 p.m. and to have their meeting at 5:30 p.m.

The Sons of Norway is a fraternal life insurance company with 360 lodges in North America and Norway. It is about its members making an enduring financial foundation while reconnecting with heritage or learning about Norway in the process. They meet the 3rd Friday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Eagles Club downstairs.

The Knights of Columbus was founded in the winter of 1882 when Catholic immigrants were working in hazardous conditions, dying young and leaving their children in financial crisis. With founder Father Michael J. McGivney, Catholics unified together through charity, helping one another as well as many others. The club meets in Jamestown.

The Optimist Club's motto is "Friend of Youth - bringing out the best in kids" and was developed in 1922 by a man named Christian D. Larson. They hold several events and family focused fundraisers in the communities including skating every Sunday, the Bill Jensen Walk/Run, Volleyball tournaments, Special Olympics and several other events in Valley City, the club meets every Thursday at 7 a.m. in Vicky's Viking Room.

The Masonic Lodge is a men's fraternity responsible for most of the older buildings in Valley City, consisting of builders and craftsmen who meet in their lodge here in Valley City. The lodge itself had its first meeting in 1881. They meet in their lodge on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 7:30 p.m.

The Eastern Star is a Masonic operation open to both men and women and was established in 1850 by a lawyer named Rob Morris. Meetings are 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday in April, May, and October; the third Tuesday in June and September, and the first Tuesday in November and December.

The Valley Quilters has been making quilts for the community for years, originally beginning in the North Dakota Winter Show. The club currently has around 40 members and they meet the first Thursday of the month at the Barnes County Senior Center. To join, people can contact Maggie Heinle at magheinle@gmail.com.

Weight Watchers’ Studio meets at the Valley City State University Skoal Room, a member of the international organization. They work to inspire attainable healthy habits for people, families and communities. They meet every Monday, with weigh-in 5-5:30 p.m. The meeting starts at 5:30.

People who want to help each other or be a part of something bigger. Anyone can make a difference, especially in a town where people are friendly, understanding, and can share the same passion.

To join or find out more information contact the Chamber at (701) 845-1891.