Valley City Blood Drive, March 4 & 6

Special to Times-Record

VALLEY CITY, ND – Stoudt-Ross Ford hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, on March 4 which helped collect a total of 32 units of blood for patients in need.

A total of 30 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 26 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on March 4. A total of six donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Casey Stoudt, who coordinated the drive, and Stoudt-Ross Ford which sponsored the blood drive.

Peer Facilitators hosted a blood drive with Vitalant, on March 6 at Valley City High School which helped collect a total of 50 units of blood and three units of plasma for patients in need.

A total of 50 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 43 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on March 6. A total of seven donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 31 people who volunteered for the first time.

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Mona Tottingham, who coordinated the drive, Senior Brooke Ask and Junior Alyssa Hatcher, who served as student coordinators, Tanya Leick, who recruited donors, and Peer Facilitators, which sponsored the blood drive.

Vitalant strives to keep a 5-day supply of every blood type on the shelf at all times to be able to meet the needs of patients across the region. Donations from O-negative donors, the universal blood type, are especially important this time of year due to increased accidents and trauma cases.

Vitalant is the only blood provider to nearly 70 hospitals across the region. The blood supply is dependent on selfless donations from volunteer donors to ensure the lifesaving needs of the region are met.

About 30 percent of Vitalant’s blood supply goes to cancer patients across the region and one in seven people entering the hospital will need blood. Those relying on blood in the region receive that lifesaving blood from Vitalant.

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn points in Vitalant’s donor rewards program.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org