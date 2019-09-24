Valley City’s Out of the Darkness Walk

Life is a wonderful thing, and a great way to celebrate it is to enjoy the beautiful fall weather we’ve been having.

Walking is fun as well as good exercise, and you can do it with a partner while holding a conversation: Talking while blood is flowing and minds are working at their best can produce some very interesting conversations and observations.

On September 22nd, walking on the Lokken Field track appeared to be a good idea, because there was a packed stadium who all got up and walked around the springy-feeling track.

Before the walking began, there was a bead ceremony during which electing individuals could receive beads that were colored for their lost loved ones.

This was the Tenth Annual Out of Darkness Suicide Awareness Walk, which is one of nine that takes place around North Dakota and one of five hundred across the country.

