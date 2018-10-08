Valley City’s First Snow Falls October 4th and 5th

By Ellie Boese

treditor@times-online.com

If Halloween Carols were a thing, North Dakota might be singing them right about now. Blow-up Frankenstein's, Spiders, ghosts, and Jack-O-Lanterns deflated a bit under the few inches of snow that fell Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, and pumpkins sitting outside look a bit haggard beneath the sticky powder.

Historically, Mother Nature doesn’t consider October in the Midwest “off limits” as far as wintery weather goes. The Dakotas narrowly escaped the 1991 Halloween Blizzard, which covered parts of Nebraska and Iowa and most of Minnesota in 2–24 inches of snow Halloween morning through Nov. 2.

Even apart from snowstorms, some of the first recorded snowfall in North Dakota cities came as early as September: In 1903, it snowed almost 2 inches in Jamestown on Sept. 16, and Bismarck saw almost three inches exactly 62 years later in 1965. Valley City’s earliest snowfall was on Oct. 2, 1950, totaling over 4 inches.

At the end of September, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) predicted that during the month of October, the Midwest would see below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation. NOAA forecasts that temperatures Oct.–Dec. have a 33-40% probability of being warmer than normal, but so far it’s a toss-up as to how much precipitation we’ll see here. The same forecast shows equal probability across the “less than normal,” “more than normal,” and “close to normal” categories for snowfall amounts.

If you’re trick-or-treating this Halloween, you may want to consider going as a snowmobiler or a climber summiting Mt. Everest. Merry Halloween!