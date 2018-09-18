Valley City’s Blood Drive Brings in 70 Volunteers
By:
TR Staff
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
Special to Times-Record
Valley City, ND – National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) hosted a blood drive with United Blood Services on September 6 at the Eagles Club which helped collect a total of 68 units of blood for patients in need.
A total of 70 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 62 individuals were able to donate at the United Blood Services blood drive on September 6. A total of seven donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were three people who volunteered for the first time.
Read more in today's, Tuesday, September 18th, Times-Record
Category: