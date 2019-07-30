UPDATE....SANBORN: Gas Line Hit

S: *UPDATE*Sanborn Gas Line

**UPDATE** Per BCSO, everything is clear in Sanborn as of 10:54am.

As of 9:24am a 3 inch gas line was hit in the 900blk of 7th St in Sanborn by a construction crew working on the East exit railroad track. Per Barnes County Sheriff, there is no immediate danger/health risk at this time. Sanborn Fire Dept, law enforcement, and MDU are on scene working to resolve the issue. Roads surrounding the area are closed temporarily closed at this time.

