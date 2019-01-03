UPDATE: VCHS Bomb Threat on Jan. 3rd

UPDATE:

Parents and Guardians,

This afternoon, Valley City Public Schools, with the assistance from School Resource Officer Sean Hagen and the Valley City Police Department, initiated our emergency response systems and immediately assessed a "bomb threat" using our threat assessment protocol, emergency operations plan, and the Building Emergency Response Teams (BERT). Our BERT teams were able to sweep the school buildings and made an assessment that there were no suspicious items or packages found anywhere in our school buildings. While the BERT team was assessing the school buildings, SRO Hagen was unable to receive any additional correspondence on the Tip411 line regarding the threat of a bomb in our schools. After concluding our investigation into this threat and deeming this threat not credible, all students were dismissed at the regular schedule at the end of the school day.

As previously stated, School Resource Officer Sean Hagen received the information about a "bomb in a school" on the anonymous Tip411 line. The Tip411 line is intended to be used across North Dakota as a means for students, parents, and community members to communicate important safety information anonymously with the School Resource Officer or Law Enforcement. VCPS has been using this Tip Line along with many other school districts and communities in North Dakota for a very short period of time. Unfortunately, the VCPS Tip411 line has been misused and SRO Hagen has received multiple unfounded and false reports, including "there is a bomb in a school". Currently, we are using the Tip411 line in addition to the SRO Text-A-Tip line (SRO Hagen's cell phone), however, if this new anonymous line is continued to be misused, we will no longer use the Tip411 line and solely use the Text-A-Tip line.

Please note that any future disruptions to our school day, including lockdowns, bombthreats, or any emergency responses, may lead us to be required to make up for missed or disrupted educational class time. This includes extending our school year beyond the last scheduled day of school and possibly making up educational time on a Saturday. Not only are these unfounded reports a disruption to the educational process, they also constitute a crime and will be prosecuted appropriately.

If you have any information regarding this false report please contact SRO Sean Hagen at 701.840.9761 or the Valley City Public Schools District Office at 701.845.0483.

Josh Johnson

Superintendent

Valley City Public Schools

(701) 845-0483

FIRST RESPONSE:

VCPS Parents and Guardians,

At 2:35pm this afternoon, School Resource Officer Sean Hagen received an anonymous tip on the new 411 line that stated there was a "bomb in the school". SRO Hagen immediately responded to the tip to receive additional information and did not get a reply. SRO Hagen alerted administrators and the Valley City Police Department. Valley City Public Schools is following our threat assessment and crisis management procedures to determine the credibility of this threat. We have No Reason to believe that this threat is credible and there is a bomb in any of our schools. We will continue to work with SRO Sean Hagen and the local law enforcement to monitor and evaluate this situation. We are currently in an Administrative Lockdown and have additional police presence in every school in the district. Please stay posted for more information regarding this situation.

If you have any information for us please contact the district office at 701.845.0483 or Valley City Police Department at 701.845.8181.

