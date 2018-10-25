Upcoming Harry Potter Party at Dutton’s

By Donovan Williams

Trick or Treating won't be the only thing for everyone to enjoy this Halloween because Dutton's Parlour is having a Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts themed party on October 31st from 3-7 p.m. Harry Potter is a popular series and almost everyone knows about it, especially with a "Fantastic Beasts" sequel hitting theaters in November.

Coordinator Tuya Dutton of Noosshop put the party together with the help of Dutton’s Valley Gallery and Dutton’s Parlour. She expressed a lot of love for the franchise and felt it would be fun for people to have a party with another movie so close to release, she hopes to give people another reason to dress up for the holiday.

"It's for everybody," she said. "There are no specific age groups, we just want everyone to have fun."

The decorations, food, drinks, and activities will allow the guests to step into the world of Harry Potter. Butter Beers (non-alcoholic) will be served to guests along with other magical treats such as the chocolate frogs. Party-goers will be able to get their magical mugshots taken and can have them posted special to social media. The Parlor will be decorated with potions, wanted posters, and even Occamy eggs. On top of all of this, the complete soundtracks from all of the movies will be playing throughout the night.

"We might try different themes depending on how this turns out," says Dutton, "We want this to be a new annual event."

People don't have to dress up but they are definitely encouraged to. It will be a great time, not only for just the children but the entire family.