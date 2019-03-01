United Way: Bring on the Subs

By Tina Olson

The United Way of Barnes County held its annual Sub Sandwich Fundraiser on Tuesday, February 26th. The board members pre-sold 1,442 inches of subs to several local businesses over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, students of Valley City High School and Valley City State University joined the local United Way board members to build the sandwiches at Leevers North. The 1,442 inches that were sold raised $2,884, which will be distributed throughout the Barnes County area to local non-profit organizations.

The Barnes County United Way is a non-profit, community service organization which supports local programs focusing on youth, elderly and special interest.

The United Way board would like to thank Leevers North, Valley Meat, Sodexo Dining, Sheyenne Care Center, Valley City Development Corporation and First Community Credit Union for their gracious donations and continued support of this important fundraiser. They would also like to thank the VCPS students and VCSU students who took time out their day to help assemble the subs, and the VCSU football coaching staff for help delivering all of the orders.

(Submitted Photos)