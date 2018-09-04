United Blood Services Blood Drive to be Held in Valley City
Special to
Times-Record from
Mary Ann Leier
Local Coordinator
It is surprising to hear the reasons why many people think they can’t donate blood, and most often it’s due to outdated or misunderstood information.
With every donation we can save up to three lives.
Think of the impact we can have if more people were willing and able to give blood.
There are many common instances when people assume they can’t give blood, but they really can.
Some of the reasons include taking medication including blood pressure, cholesterol, or anti-depressants, traveling outside the U.S., getting a tattoo or piercing, or having a history of cancer.
Potential donors are encouraged to call United Blood Services to find out if they are eligible to donate blood.
The next opportunity to give blood will be Thursday, September 6, 2018, at the Valley City Eagles from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Contact Mary Ann at (701) 845-2943 to make an appointment or call United Blood Services at 1-800-917-4929 for more information.
