Two VC Scouts Attend World Jamboree

Two Valley City natives have recently returned from a place that Mr. John Denver deemed “almost heaven”. Nestled just north of the Blue Ridge Mountains and west of the Shenandoah River, Summit Betchel Reserve, founded in 2010, hosted the 24th World Scout Jamboree. From the Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport, Noah Cabezas and Daryl Nelson flew to Charlotte before busing those country roads to West Virginia.

Cabezas described an unearthly presence of community at the Jamboree, noting the wholesome interactions he had with so many different walks of life.

“I walked out of West Virginia with an enhanced outlook on the world. I was able to see so many different views and got to receive first hand knowledge from people all over the globe.” Noah continued, still in shock about what a friend from Wales told him. “Did you know that the moon is rarely visible to them? I've heard of Alaska being sunny for a few months but that's crazy!”

