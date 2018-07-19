Times-Record Holding Beautiful Gardens Contest

Being a community dominated by the agricultural industry, many of us appreciate the art and hard work of creating and maintaining a beautiful garden. This August the Valley City Times-Record would like to honor the creativity and labor of our many Barnes County readers and the beautiful gardens they have created this year by our hosting a Beautiful Gardens contest.

Readers are invited to participate by submitting a photo of their garden to treditor@times-online.com, whether that garden is a single potted plant, a patio, balcony, or yard full of plant arrangements, a vegetable garden, a fairy garden, a rock garden, or a unique and colorful yard landscape.

The contest is free to enter and all photos must be submitted by noon on August 20 in order to be considered. Voting for the grand title of being the most Beautiful Garden in Barnes County will then begin on Aug. 21 and continue through 3 p.m. on Aug. 28 on the Valley City Times-Record's Facebook page.

The winners of the 2018 Most Beautiful Garden in Barnes County contest will then be announced on August 31 and a photo of them with their gardens will be featured in the Times-Record as they receive their grand prize.

For more information about the contest and how to participate contact the Valley City Times-Record by stopping by at 146 Third Street NE, calling 701-845-0463, or emailing treditor@times-online.com