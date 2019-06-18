Thundering Saints Raise Funds for JRMC Donation

"The travel for cancer care is miserable... the JRMC Cancer Center will make a big difference' Rocky Gabel said. After the passing of his wife, Gabel created the Thundering Saints Motorcycle Group. In her memory, the group raises funds that benefit the Hospice of the Red River Valley and the Jamestown Regional Medical Cancer Center. On July 27th the ride will begin at the Valley City Eagles Club. To join, support, or inquire about the benefit, purchase the Tuesday, June 18th edition of your Valley City Times Record!