Thrifty White Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

On Friday, February 8th, the Valley City Chamber Ambassadors visited Thrifty White Pharmacy to hold a Ribbon Cutting Ceremony as part of the pharmacy’s Grand Opening.

The new location, 120 West Main St., features a drive-thru lane, multiple checkouts and 3 consulting rooms available for immunizations, biometric screenings, medication reviews and consulting.

As healthcare and the profession of pharmacy changes, Thrifty White sees this new location as a way to be a leader in that change, creating specialized pharmaceutical care while providing kind, hometown service.