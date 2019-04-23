Tennis Wins in Wahpeton

Special to Times Record

Exactly one week after school was cancelled due to snow in Valley City and Wahpeton, we played an outdoor tennis match in Wahpeton! This was the first of the year for the Hi-Liners. VC 6 - W 3

Singles:

1. Cali Halgrimson defeated Page Mennis

2. Hope Petersen lost to Kassy Devillers 1-6, 6-4, 10-7

3. Maisie Leick lost to Elly Dodge 4-6, 6-4, 6-1

4. Rose Zeltinger defeated Abby Boelke 6-0, 6-1

5. Olivia Ingstad lost to Chloe Rubiski 6-7(5), 6-4, 11-9

6. Breck Sufficool defeated Emma Blair 6-2, 6-1

Doubles:

1. Halgrimson/Ingstad defeated Tennis/Devillers 6-4, 7-6(2)

2. Petersen/Sufficool defeated Dodge/Boelke 6-1, 6-4

3. Leick/Zeltinger defeated Rubiski/Kynee Lacina 6-1, 6-0

JV:

Bianca Depra/Rachel Beierle won 6-3

Lexia Nix/Faith Peterson won 6-2

Amber Knutson/Drew Potratz won 6-0

Makayla Nehlich/Faith King won 6-0

Amanda Reisnour/Savannah Huffstutler won 6-4

Trinity Nelson/Abby Redfearn won 6-4

Alexa Kjelland/Marly Schwehr lost 6-0

Faith Orner/Alyssa Thomsen won 6-3

Ella Olson/Reisnour won 6-5

Knutson/Schwehr won 6-0

Potratz won 6-4

Beierle won 6-2

F. Peterson won 6-5

Coaches’ Thoughts:

After graduating Ingstad (#1), Dockter (#3), Aberle (#5), Larson (#6), Triebold (#7), Jensen (#10), and Buringrud (#11) and losing Ley (#13) we needed to reload for this season. Many of our younger players stepped up and are working hard to improve and help the team. Players that are new to varsity practices this season are Ingstad, Sufficool, Beierle, Nix, Knutson, Reisnour, Peterson, Potratz, and Nehlich.

Without much to go on for a line-up with weather, we came up with a doubles line-up suited for growth instead of winning. We paired our veteran leaders with new varsity players. It featured a Cali (a two-time state doubles runner up) with Olivia, an 8th grader that practiced JV last season, at #1 doubles. At #2, Hope (who had 13 varsity victories last season) with Breck, a 7th grader. Having the experienced players with our young players proved to be a combination that might work as both of those doubles teams not only grew together, but came out with victories as well. At #3 doubles, we went with two varsity returners. Rose and Maisie played under control, attacked the net, and put the ball where their opponents were not to cruise to victory only dropping 1 game.

In singles, we didn’t have much to go on there either. We based the line-up on last year, practices, and just the few games we have played in practice. Rose again only dropped 1 game in her singles match, placing the ball beautifully. Breck kept the gas pedal down in her first ever varsity singles match and played with skill and tennis awareness that impressed all that watched.

Hope, Olivia, and Maisie all were fighting darkness in their third sets. All three have improved a lot since practice started this year. All three should be very proud of their performances. They hit our pillars ACES (Attitude, Communication, Effort, and Sportsmanship). Also, they are nowhere close to their ceilings – look for these three to continue to improve all season!

Cali had two very tight matches. Her mental toughness is what got her through her two matches! Cali has been an awesome leader for the team. We have a terrific team culture and it starts with Cali leading by example, words, and deeds.

The JV was able to get some matches in and also watch the varsity. They had a stellar first day. They aren’t scared of the ball or the net and they went for their angles and also attacked at the net.

Next action is Monday at home at 4 p.m. against Sheyenne.