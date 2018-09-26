Teacher, Pupil Reunite After 67 Years
By:
TR Staff
Wednesday, September 26, 2018
VALLEY CITY, N.D.
By Ellie Boese
treditor@times-online.com
Donald Johnson had been in college for a mere two months when he was offered a teaching job. At age 17, he became the sole teacher at Daily School #2 in rural Kathryn, North Dakota. Classmate Virginia (Nelson) Stevens pointed to the picture of Don standing with his students in 1950.
Read more in today's, Wednesday, September 26th, Times-Record or subscribe to our online edition.
Category: