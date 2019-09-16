SVFA Spay/Neuter Week Sept. 23-27

Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals, a group focused on advocating for stray or abandoned animals, will host its animal Spay/Neuter Week September 23-27, offering a 15% discount plus a $25 SVFA incentive to help pay for spaying/neutering your pet.

All you have to do is call the Valley City Veterinary Hospital at (701) 845-3662 to set up an appointment and mention the Spay/Neuter Week discount.

There are a limited number of appointments available during this special offer, so take advantage of it while you can.

Every year, around 1.5 million shelter animals are euthanized. The main reason for this deadly solution to overpopulation? Owners failing to spay/neuter their companion animals.

Here’s the thing that many pet owners might not understand: there are benefits to spaying and neutering their animals, not only in reducing the number of homeless and euthanized animals but also in keeping their own pets at their best. There are health benefits to your pet if you spay/neuter them, including lower risk of cancers, uterine infections, breast tumors and other issues that are difficult and expensive to treat.

Spaying/neutering also reduces aggression in dogs (though they’ll still be your faithful watchdog) and reduces roaming and spraying/marking. Reduced roaming means reduced chance of getting struck by a car or getting in other kinds of trouble.

The biggest benefit spaying/neutering your animals has is its role in helping curb overpopulation. With so many dogs and cats having unwanted litters, many of those kittens and puppies end up needing a home, spending their lives in kennels at humane societies or even being put down. Read more in your Monday, September 16th Times-Record.