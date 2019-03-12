SVACTC Students Compete in Welding Competition

By Tina Olson

The Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center welding students competed in the annual ‘Behind The Mask’ Competition at North Dakota State College of Science on Wednesday, March 6th in Fargo.

Forty high school welders competed in individual divisions using arc and gas welding following specific designs or print diagrams, showing off their skills and 60 from five area colleges competed in their respective divisions. Using arc and gas welding, students had to follow specific designs or prints.

“Welders are in high demand with several job offers coming in for our graduates,” says NDSCS welding instructor Clinton Gilbertson, “Our mission is to fill that bucket, if you will, within the state of North Dakota and Minnesota."

Hunter Franklin, SVACTC student, took 1st place in the stick welding and 2nd place in wire welding. For his efforts in the stick competition he won a complete torch kit valued at $300-$400, and for his 2nd place in wire welding he won an auto darkening helmet valued at $100. Hunter is a VCPS student and is the son Troy and Kim Franklin of Sanborn.

The Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center is designed to offer additional elective courses to local area students. The programs offered at the Center give students an opportunity to learn more about various occupations and explore career opportunities. Upon successful completion of a program, students will have job entry skills in that area. The coursework and skills learned through the class they take at the Center will enhance their chances of obtaining a good job. Job and wage earning skills are of ultimate importance to everyone. Regardless of whether they choose to enter the world of work or a field associated with the Center program completed, they will increase their personal values and have a greater appreciation for the various occupations. Each student has a right to grow to the maximum of their potential as they learn how to work with other individuals, develop an appreciation of the skills of tradespeople and professionals, learn how to do many things by one’s self, and drawing upon one’s own resources.

The center currently offers Automotive Technology, Adult Education, Agriculture Education, Community Education, Transition Program/Work Placement/Learning Resources, Career Development, Construction Careers, Information Technology, Graphic Communications, Health Science and Welding.

For more information on the programs offered please contact the Sheyenne Valley Area Career and Technology Center at 701-845-0256.

Student Bios:

Zach Shape is the son of Kari and Chad. Zach competed in both wire and stick welding and won a fire pit.

Trevan Pfennig is the son of Becky and Greg and he too was in both Wire and Stick and won a tee shirt.

Braylen Bruins is the son of Anne and Bo and he participated in wire welding and won a hat.

Collin White is the son of Wendi and Rob and he won a $25 gift card competing in stick welding.

Mason Haugen, Barnes County North student, is to the son of Geri and Chad and he won a welding clamp competing in both the wire and stick welding.

Sam Mehus is the son of Liz and Dan and he won a $25 gift card competing in both the wire and stick competitions.

Congratulations to all the SVACTC students on a job well done.