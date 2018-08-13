Summer Tennis League Wraps Up
After a summer on the courts, the local summer tennis league has come to a close.
The Valley City Tennis Association Summer Tennis League recently finished its weekly matches.
The Miller Elevator team took the league championship with a 5-1 record.
Team members were Collin White, Dustin Miller, Clarissa Olson, Katie Clark and Hannah Aberle.
According to Susan Kringlie of the VCTA, a total of 25 players competed in the league this summer.
League play follows the co-ed World Team Tennis format, which includes several combinations of play such as men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
The VCTA adult summer tennis league met every Tuesday in June and July with play taking place at the North Court Complex in Valley City.
Other teams participating and their final records include:
American Family Insurance, 3-3
Homesteader’s Restaurant, 2-4
Viking Club Tennis, 2-4
Category: