Summer Nights on Central Coming Soon!

With all of the buzz around town following Rally in the Valley, you better not be putting your dancin’ shoes away just yet! July 11th, 18th, and 25th kicks off Summer Nights on Central.

The last 3 Thursdays in July will be jam-packed with concerts for the community. Come visit Central Avenue on these dates to see Tripwire, October Road, and Slamabama perform with free admission. The concerts will be as follows: Tripwire July 11th, October Road July 18th, and Slamabama July 25th.

Watch your Times-Record for more information as the date draws closer.