Stuff a Truck Food Drive Collecting Food This Holiday Season

Special to Times-Record

As winter and the holiday season approach, the need for a well-stocked food pantry in our community becomes more apparent. Valley City Public Schools, VCHS Student Council, Leevers, Valley City Times-Record, & Pizza Corner/Bernatello’s invite you to be part of our annual food drive to support the Barnes County Food Pantry.

Stuff a Truck means that in one concentrated effort, we are going to fill a Pizza Corner/Bernatello’s Truck full of food for the Barnes County Food Pantry. We are continuing our effort again this year in October and November, as it is the time of year that the food pantry will be putting together baskets for the upcoming holidays.

The 2018 “Stuff A Truck” collection-period officially began with Leevers on Oct. 15th and will continue through Oct. 28th. Valley City Public School collection will be held from Oct. 23rd through Nov. 8th.

The VCHS 9-12 classes will compete against one another by seeing who can bring the most food items and monetary donations during the collection period. The top winning class will receive 5 extra minutes for lunch and the top 2 teams will compete in a dodgeball tournament. Grades must collect more than 300 items to participate. The 7th and 8th grade classes will be running their own competition as well. Jefferson and Washington Elementary schools with St. Catherine School will be throwing their hats into the ring to collect food for this year’s stuff a truck event.

On Thursday, November 8th from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. the Hi-Liner Activity Center lobby will become the official drop-off site for “Stuff A Truck 2018” donations. Students will be on hand throughout the school day to accept donations and assist with transporting them from schools, churches, businesses, and individual community members.

To help with organization and fill the specific needs of our food pantry, this year we are suggest considering donations of the following items: Canned Corn, Peas, Soup, Green Beans, & Canned fruit, Cereal, Canned Ravioli, Cake & Pancake Mixes, Boxed Instant Potatoes, Toilet paper, paper towels and Kleenex. Cash, as always, is especially useful to purchase frozen and perishable food items as well. The Barnes County Food Pantry cannot accept expired food so please check dates on the food before donating.

All schools within Barnes County are invited to participate, and community groups and churches are as well. Local businesses are asked to consider donating to support this valuable community service as well. Look for drop boxes at Leevers Foods.

The Student Council emphasizes that this is more than just a feel-good project; it’s real, it’s meaningful, and it will impact many families.

They would like to also thank everyone for your support.