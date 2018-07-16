Stroke Screening and Awareness Event Set July 25

City-County Health District (CCHD) will be the site of a free Stroke Screening and Awareness event Wednesday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The local public health unit will be hosting the North Dakota State University School of Pharmacy who will be conducting the screening through a grant from Dakota Medical Foundation.

