State Champion Casey Everson Prepares for Archery Nationals

By Joey Marini

trsports@times-online.com

Casey Everson is a sure shot contender for national recognition as he prepares for the National Archery in the Schools Program US Eastern National Tournament. Everson will travel alongside his coach, Derrick Lee, to Louisville Kentucky for the competition from July 9th through the 11th. If Everson can ride the wave he created at the State Tournament and scores enough points to separate himself from other competitors from both the Eastern and Western competitions, he will earn his way to the annual scholarship shoot-off. Coach Lee believes that if he can shoot a similar score to what he did in Minot, he should place very well.

Last year, Everson won a $1,000 scholarship that will go towards his higher education. NASP is notorious for awarding prize money to athletes who show exceptional skill at tournaments.

“Ten to sixteen individual scholarships are awarded, divided equally among girls and boys. To determine how much money, ranging from $1,000-$20,000, is awarded, a “Scholarship Shoot-Off” is held during the awards ceremony. Each of the top archers from the national tournaments (Eastern and Western) are brought forward at the award ceremony, in front of more than two thousand spectators including parents, coaches, friends, and family. The archers shoot five arrows for practice and then five arrows for score at 15 meters. The top boy and top girl in the shoot-off each receive $20,000. The second, third, fourth, and fifth place archers receive $15k, $10k, $5k, $2.5K in scholarship awards.” - NASP Mission Accomplished, One Scholarship at a Time.

Competitive archery isn't something that Everson is new to. He has been competing in NASP tournaments since 2014 when he was only in 4th grade! Last year, Everson claimed 4th overall out of 263 in the Bullseye event. He was the top ranked 8th grader and ranked second in all 117 middle school participants.

With an extra year under his belt, Everson returned to the State Tournament, determined to leave with a true 1st place award in the Bullseye. Everson emerged not only the #1 competitor of 9th Graders, not only the #1 competitor of HS Boys, but the #1 Overall competitor at the State Tournament. He beat out 453 athletes for the title. His score of 295 was but one point shy from tying his personal record.

Not to saddle up as a one trick pony, Everson competed in the 3-D event where he ranked 15th out of 97 HS Boys, 21st in 9 Graders, and had an overall ranking of 21st of 326 in his non-primary event.

Bullseye is the event where competitors shoot one target at 10 meters and shoot the same target at 15 meters, moving straight back. In addition to the Bullseye, Barnes County North began shooting in the 3-D event last year, but does not have the appropriate resources to optimally train for it. The 3-D event has archers shooting at six different 3-D targets staggered from 10 meters to 15 meters. Competitors shoot five scoring arrows and then rotate to the right for the next target. Targets include; turkey at 10 meters, coyote at 11m, bear at 12m, antelope at 13m, whitetail deer at 14m, and big horn sheep at 15m. Coach Lee stated, “I feel once we can purchase the proper targets, we will be able to practice better and you will see all of our athletes’ scores dramatically improve.”

Scoring 3107 total points, with 90 tens, Casey may have to go by Bullseye-everson. Though this sharp shooter won't be playing for the Sixer's, Casey Everson does look to pursue this talent on a grander scale. After the conclusion of this season, Everson will have 3 more years to refine his skills before looking at the next level. There truly may be nothing in the way of this young archery star; and even if there was something in his way, it would probably be wise to avoid his aim!

Coach Lee advocated for the program with great appreciation for those who support them saying, “I would like to thank Barnes County North for allowing us to hold practice and tournaments at the school. I would like to thank Alyssa Albrecht for teaching it in the gym class. I would like to thank and acknowledge Coach Kyle Beach and Jodi Schlenker who are my peers. We are all equal coaches to the team. We have a great bunch of kids in our archery program and several have qualified for nationals in the past.”

He also notes how the sport can be sought out for those seeking a specialized skill set as opposed to a sport based on pure athleticism.

“I believe that the NASP program should receive the highest level of support from schools and communities. This program teaches kids at a young age discipline, confidence, sportsmanship, and what it takes to be part of a team. Boys and girls are treated equally. Even if you have disabilities, you don't necessarily need to be the biggest athlete; anyone can participate in archery!”