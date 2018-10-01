State Board of Higher Education Selects New VCSU President

Special to Times-Record

Valley City, N.D. - The State Board of Higher Education today named Dr. Alan LaFave as the next president of Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota. LaFave currently serves as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

During the interview, he emphasized the importance of student retention and collaboration with all 11 institutions across North Dakota. “It’s important that we have a unified system and that we all work together to make an impact on student success. We all achieve more if we work together,” LaFave said.

During his in-person visit to campus earlier this month, he said that he talked to several students on campus who praised their experiences as students at VCSU. “We need to be innovative and creative in our vision for the future. As president, I want to focus on affordability of education and collaboration with other institutions because that is paramount to the success of the entire state of North Dakota,” said LaFave. “My leadership style is all about personal attention and placing an emphasis on the interactions between students and professors. I like to see students succeed.”

The search for the next VCSU president began in March 2018. Dr. Margaret Dahlberg has been serving as interim president since December 2017.

