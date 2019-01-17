Start the New Year With SVFA

Happy New Year! Let’s make the most of the new year by a becoming or renewing your membership in the Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals (SVFA). We would like to invite you to join. if anyone would like to become more involved, we also have a vacancy on the board. If you are interested, please call 840-5047 and leave your name and any questions about the possible duties of this highly paid position (volunteer) opening.

We want to thank you all for making our December Winter Raffle a big success again. SVFA appreciates the generous merchants that donated all the valuable prizes for the raffle, without community involvement we could not exist.

A special thank you to Mary Ann Winkler for all the hard work she puts into organizing and collecting the raffle prizes.

Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals is a non-profit volunteer group that teams up with local residents, community agencies, law enforcement personnel, and veterinarians to assist, provide health care and facilitate the adoptions of animals.

Some of the services SVFA offers:

-Foster Homes: You can help SVFA in this critical step in assisting animals until they find their forever home.

-Spay/Neuter Assistance Program: We financially assist owners in spaying/neutering their pets. This is the most effective way to reduce the number of abandoned and euthanized pets.

-Lost and Found: Reuniting families and their furry friends, helping relocate pets who are in need of new forever homes.

-Humane Education: Making schools and community organizations aware of “all things SVFA”. This is accomplished using the newspaper, radio, Facebook, our website and in-person presentations.

-HomeAgain: SVFA and the Valley City Veterinary Hospital have a partnership to provide microchip identification for pets.

What do we need YOU to do? Consider beginning or continuing a membership with Sheyenne Valley Friends of Animals! Every dollar we raise and every minute of time we invest goes toward improving the lives of many animals in our area. Share your time and talents by helping us with our two BIG fundraisers: the Winter Raffle and our Spring Spaghetti Feed. We really need your help selling tickets and/or donating items to the Silent Auction and Norwegian raffle! Think about becoming a member of one of our furry friend committees or being a foster home (we can only help as many animals as we have foster care available).

Please check out our web site for information and a membership application at www.svfanimals.org or call (701) 840-5047 and we would be happy to send you an application. Thank you from SVFA and the animals!

Pictured: Some of the pets available for adoption at SVFA