Star Power at EDC Vocal Music Contest

Special to Times-Record

The Valley City High School Choir had a very good day at the EDC Vocal Music contest in Fargo, on April 5 at Hope Lutheran South Campus. Out of 25 entries, Valley City High School starred 15 entries, qualifying 48 students for the State Class A Vocal Music Contest to be held in Valley City at VCSU on April 26.

Regional Star Entries for State Music Contest 4/26/2019 at VCSU. In addition, Julia Rash was named the Outstanding Performance of the Day in her contest room.

Warrior STAR

Julia Rash, Maggie Oberlander, Cara Van Bruggen, Elizabeth Gazeley, Talia Germann, Rose Zeltinger, Monisha Terry, Haley Dalgliesh, Josie Berntson, Ally Anderson, Mikayla Wolla.

Set Me As A Seal Seniors - STAR

Grace Scherr, Maggie Oberlander, Josie Berntson, Morgen Sayler, Mikayla Wolla, Mara Thompson, Faith Petersen, Rebekah Detwiler, Rose Zeltinger, Monisha Terry, Cara Van Bruggen, Julia Rash.

Psallite Hodie STAR

Daniel Wintch, Jonathan Redfearn, Jack Ingstad, Luke Wendel, Alex Thornton, Carson McGough, Cayden Lloyd, Adam Bitz.

You Are My Music STAR

Jordyn Klein, Jacee Klein, Britta Roehrich, Lexi Leroux, Abby Peterson, Taylen Mendoza, Jayden Hovland, Mya Broadwell, Skye Auka, Anne Bjornson, Lillian Kiefert.

Things That Never Die STAR

Olivia Olson, Anne Bjornson, Ari Abrahamson, Catherine Deaver, Mikayla Wadeson, Lexia Nix, Savannah Drake, Kyra Schwab, Hailey Thoreson, Lillian Kiefert, Jenna Lindgren.

Rise Up My Love STAR

Jonathan Redfearn, Daniel Wintch, Jack Ingstad, Austin Brandt, Derek Bear, Alex Thornton, Adam Bitz, Cade Powers, Britta Roehrich.

Solos

Talia Germann STAR, Julia Rash STAR and OP, Elizabeth Gazeley STAR, Maggie Oberlander STAR, Cara Van Bruggen STAR, Jonathan Redfearn STAR, Daniel Wintch STAR, Anne Bjornson STAR, Taylen Mendoza STAR.